The Miami Marlins were the beneficiary of the Orioles’ decision to avoid paying Villar’s projected eight-figure salary in his final year of arbitration. Minutes before the tender deadline, the Orioles traded Villar, who led the team’s position players in both Baseball Reference’s and FanGraphs’ version of wins above replacement, to Miami for left-handed pitching prospect Easton Lucas, a member of the Marlins’ 2019 draft class. The same day, the Marlins claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar, who hit 35 home runs in 2018 but struggled last year, off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Aguilar has three years of control remaining, but Villar is a pending free agent and could be traded again. From the Orioles’ perspective, the hope is that the return is less than what Miami gave up to get him.