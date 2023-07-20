After years in AL East cellar, Orioles face Rays in battle for top spot: ‘This series is going to be huge’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On the final day of the 2021 season, Austin Hays felt a jolt of motivation.

The campaign had been a disaster for the rebuilding Orioles, a fourth straight year as one of the majors leagues’ worst teams.

A beat-up Baltimore club with nothing to play for went up against a Blue Jays team playing for its playoff life in front of a rowdy home crowd in Toronto. The Orioles, naturally, lost the game — their 110th defeat of the season.

But when Hays sat in the visiting clubhouse at Rogers Centre after the 12-4 drubbing, he was hopeful.

“We all sat in the locker room and we had a conversation like, ‘That’s where we want to be. That’s the goal,’” Hays recalled. “We wanted to get to where we’re playing where the game matters on the last day of the season, to be in an environment like that.”

It’s not the final day of the season, but the Orioles will experience a similar intensity this weekend when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a series pitting the American League’s best teams against each other in a fight for the top spot in the AL East. The four-game set will be Baltimore’s most important so far this season and perhaps its most pivotal in seven years.

"You want to get to the big leagues, and then once you get here, your goal is to win,” Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, center, said. (Gail Burton/AP)

After getting a taste of a playoff race last summer, Hays’ hope for crucial contests is now the Orioles’ reality as they push for a playoff spot, a division title and maybe more.

“It’s all you want. You want to get to the big leagues, and then once you get here, your goal is to win,” Hays said. “That’s what we’re playing for now. We’re winning a lot of games right now. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve put ourselves in a good situation at this point in the season.”

The Orioles (58-37) visit Tropicana Field on Thursday tied with the Rays (60-39) for first place in the AL East. The last time Baltimore was atop the division this late in the year was August 2016 — the last season they made the playoffs. If the Orioles sweep the Rays, it would be their first time with a four-game lead in the AL East after the All-Star break since September 2014 — the last season they won the division.

However, the scene at Tropicana Field likely won’t be as wild as that October 2021 game against the Blue Jays. While the series is important, neither team’s stakes are as high as Toronto’s were. The Rays have a 96.4% chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, while the Orioles’ odds are 82.1%.

But that series against the Blue Jays two seasons ago, Ryan Mountcastle said, was an example for the young Orioles of what could be possible for them if they reached the light at the end of the rebuild tunnel.

“They were playing for their lives,” Mountcastle said. “Being there and seeing that was definitely a lot of fun. Obviously, losing wasn’t fun, but just being in that atmosphere was super cool, and hopefully that’ll be us here in the coming months.”

The Orioles being tied with the Rays didn’t seem likely for most of the season, even as recently as two weeks ago. After a July Fourth loss to the New York Yankees, the Orioles’ sixth in seven contests, they were six games behind the Rays. But an eight-game winning streak, paired with the Rays’ coldest stretch of the season, has made the upcoming matchup more important than the typical July series.

Tampa Bay sprinted out to one of the best starts in MLB history, winning 29 of its first 36 games. However, in the Rays’ 63 games since, they’re 31-32. They lost seven of their final eight games of the first half of the season and were just swept by the Texas Rangers.

Despite their recent struggles, the Rays’ plus-145 run differential is tied for the second best in the majors and is 98 runs better than the Orioles’.

“They’re a great team. They have great pitching,” manager Brandon Hyde said after Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers that pushed Baltimore into a tie with Tampa Bay. “They have guys that have hurt us in the past in the lineup, and we have to pitch to them well.

“It’s a really good team we’re up against. We have to play well.”

After dropping the first two series of the season against AL East teams, the Orioles haven’t lost one since. Baltimore is 16-11 versus divisional opponents a year after going 34-42. With MLB’s balanced schedule, the Orioles will play the Rays only four more times after this weekend, making each individual game more important, Hays said.

“I think those are the most fun games you’re going to play because in the moment they’re the most meaningful games,” he said before the Orioles moved into a tie for first place Wednesday. “That’s the team we’re chasing. We’re right behind ‘em. Those games mean double with us chasing them. Those will be some of the most fun games we’ll play the whole year just because we’re right on their tail.”

That 2021 loss to the Blue Jays ended a season in which the Orioles went 20-56 against the AL East. It was even worse against the Rays, who went 18-1 against Baltimore en route to winning 100 games and a division title.

Less than two years later, the Rays are in the same spot, but the Orioles have quickly climbed the ladder to join them.

“We knew that all those losing seasons wouldn’t last forever,” Mountcastle said. “It came quicker, I think, than most people thought, and we’re just excited to be where we’re at right now. This series is going to be huge, and we’re super excited for it.”

The Orioles' Aaron Hicks (34) celebrates with Adam Frazier (12), Austin Hays (21) and Anthony Santander (25) after his three-run home run off Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the first inning June 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly

