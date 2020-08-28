How the Orioles changed their minds and decided not to play during another day of protests in sports

Alex Cobb woke Thursday knowing it was going to be a different kind of day for him and the Orioles.
Across major professional sports this week, the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man from Wisconsin, had been cause for athletes and teams to essentially go on strike and not play as a way to continue to bring attention to systemic issues of racial injustice and police brutality.
The NBA and NHL halted their playoffs. NFL teams didn’t practice. Some baseball teams refused to take the field.
The Orioles’ winding path to that same decision for their game Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, one that came barely an hour after manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that they’d unanimously decided to play, ensured that even if one or two members of their clubhouse was hurt by Blake’s shooting or any of the myriad instances of societal oppression that incident represents, he wouldn’t be forced to play or feel that alone.
“My personal feeling was just wanting to be in unison with my guys, and if there was a guy that felt a certain way, it’s my duty to support him in any way that I can,” said reliever Dillon Tate, who is Black. “It was the same with the rest of my teammates.
“Guys were coming up and saying, ‘We support you.’ That was the biggest thing. Ultimately, that’s how I felt, and it was reciprocated with the guys. We’re glad that we were able to come to that agreement and take this day as a time to reset almost and take a breather.”
While three MLB games were postponed Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks’ strike led to the postponement of NBA playoff games and several other sports followed suit, Hyde and center fielder Cedric Mullins said they were too close to that night’s 6:40 p.m. first pitch when the issue came up to meet as a team and decide not to play. So, they played.
Thursday afternoon’s schedule included early catch for the pitchers and typical pregame work, but at 4:15 p.m., the entire team and staff met to decide what to do. Hyde called it an “open forum” and said the stories and experiences of the team’s Black players were “very moving” and “hard to listen to.”
Still, the result of the meeting was unanimous in favor of playing, he said.
“Nobody spoke up to say that they had hesitation or reservations about playing,” Hyde said in his initial remarks. Cobb said “the overwhelming majority” of Orioles wanted to play, and the team proceeded as such.
Hyde had his pregame press conference via Zoom in which he shared that sentiment, then went and made the calls to finalize the pregame transactions necessary for the Orioles to play in activating José Iglesias off the injured list and selecting the contract of right-hander César Valdez. Those moves were announced at 5:58 p.m.
Because of those responsibilities, Hyde never made it out to batting practice. But the contents of the meeting in which his team decided to play had seeded discussions all over the field.
“It sparked up some more conversations I think, some things that happened in that meeting kind of got the ball rolling on certain conversations and throughout the course of BP where guys have some time to sit on it and think about it, have some conversations with their teammates,” Cobb said.
Tate said some players felt more at ease when speaking to each other than in that setting.
“Ultimately, it’s just guys being comfortable around one another,” Tate said. “Sometimes it’s a little tough being able to speak up in such a big group setting with guys not having that seniority or time, experience. It just had to be a conversation that was sparked amongst the team, and guys being able to just sit and speak freely and be real with their thoughts and feelings.”
Cobb said he wasn’t party to any of those conversations on the field Thursday, but was “made aware once I got back in from BP of those kind of pockets of conversations that had been had, and the impact they had on everybody.”
“It was a different feel when we came back in from BP,” Cobb said. “I’ve had a lot of great conversations with some great teammates, and I’m very thankful for that. But today, it was a lot of people interacting that may not have interacted previously.”
When batting practice ended, another consensus had formed between the players and coaches on the field: they needed to meet again.
Hyde said: “I didn’t know what to think. I felt like with our team meeting initially, we had some guys speak, but … I think there’s some guys that maybe had some emotions in a big clubhouse setting started to express those more in private conversations out on the field.”
Cobb said the team had decided not to publicize who spoke out in that second meeting or what was said so they would be viewed as “a team and not highlight any one individual or what they did or didn’t do or what their stance is.”
Both Tate and Cobb, however, were glad the day ended up being one where no one felt the need to keep their emotions inside.
“Even if guys don’t feel that initial want to come out and speak their mind, guys are doing that amongst teammates,” Tate said. “That is the most important thing, and that’s where a lot of learning is going to happen, just getting that opinion and experience from somebody who is in their same shoes. In this case, same shoes, I’m talking about age — guys are all around the same age group, so it’s important to get somebody else’s experience, too.”
The Orioles’ staff gave the players the clubhouse to themselves, and when he was called back in, Hyde said he “could see in their faces there was a ton of emotion in the room.”
“I came in the room, we discussed it a little bit more, and I told them I was going to support any decision they made — and they knew that,” he said. “That’s what they decided.”
By then, he’d already told Rays manager Kevin Cash that another meeting was happening. But like Wednesday, when the Orioles played on because players were already on the field, Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough began his pregame warmup around 6:10 p.m. Ten minutes later, he and catcher Mike Zunino were heading back inside.
The decision was one the Orioles’ players felt was the right one, though the whole day wore on Hyde. In his second media session of the day, he was asked about being a leader in such difficult times. He said, “Well, I think that you lead the best way you can. I feel like I’ve been...” before choking up, trailing off and failing to gather himself. He didn’t continue his answer, and got no further questions.
He’s been a manager who has been big on culture, and has tried to cultivate a positive and supportive one since he was hired in December 2018.
If he thought the initial meeting where they decided to play was one where the team came closer together, that would certainly be true of the second one as well, where those who didn’t feel their voice would carry in that setting eventually won the day.
“I’m thankful that those guys were able to get into their comfort zone and talk with one another and really share their emotions,” Cobb said. “The last thing we wanted to do as a team tonight was have anybody go out there with a heavy heart or not fully dedicated to the game.
“In reality, it’s a game we’re going to make up in a couple weeks in a doubleheader. At the end of the day, [the game is] not going to make a difference. If it helped some people grieve tonight and helped some people deal with what we’re dealing with as a society, that’s all we can ask for.”