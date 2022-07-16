Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jason Adam, left, looks away as Baltimore Orioles' Alley Rutschman circles the bases after hit a pinch-hit solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Orioles vs. Rays, July 16 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 11 innings on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jason Adam, Adley Rutschman

Adley Rutschman, Christian Bethancourt

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, left, looks on as Baltimore Orioles pinch hitter Adley Rutschman hits a solo home run to right field during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Adley Rutschman, Joey Krehbiel

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hugs reliever Joey Krehbiel after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in 11 innings Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (Steve Nesius/AP)

Luke Bard

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle watches his two-run single to right field off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Luke Bard during the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Orioles beat the Rays 6-4. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Luke Bard

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle watches his two-run single to right field off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Luke Bard during the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (Steve Nesius/AP)

Dean Kremer, Randy Arozarena

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena (56) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Dean Kremer

Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer wipes his brow during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Brandon Lowe

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates with teammates after scoring from third base on a wild pitch from Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Harold Ramirez, Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, Right, throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez (43) at second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Ramon Urias, Taylor

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) forces out Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls (6) at second base and throws to first for a double play on Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Brandon Lowe, Dean Kremer

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, slides home to score on a wild pitch by Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer, left, during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Chris Holt, Robinson Chirinos, Dean Kremer

Baltimore Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt talks with catcher Robinson Chirinoas (23) and starter Dean Kremer (64) on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (STEVE NESIUS/AP)

Featured Photos

