Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Orioles vs. Rays, July 15 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays' Yu Chang gestures after hitting an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia gestures next to Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino walks around the mound after giving up a home run to Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias reacts next to home plate umpire Adam Hamari after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is embraced by Rougned Odor after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias throws to first after forcing out the Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ji-Man Choi was safe at first. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays reacts after getting hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells throw to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells throw to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

