Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Thursday’s game vs. Rays

Rays (25-19) vs. Orioles (17-25)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 12:35 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Rays LHP Rich Hill (2-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-3, 5.81 ERA)
Pregame reading:
