Orioles break up Rays’ combined perfect game bid in ninth, lose 4-1

In the first year of a full-on rebuild, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde admits awareness of what he was stepping into. Baltimore is deploying a team with many inexperienced players, and Hyde’s daily lineups are filled with a majority of the hitters having more major league plate appearances this season than in any previous years combined.
For the first eight innings Sunday, none of the at-bats by those Orioles or any other produced a hit, with Tampa Bay’s Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough combining to not allow a base runner. But Hanser Alberto poked a single the other way against a shifted infield on Yarbrough’s first pitch of the ninth to end the Rays’ bid for what would’ve been the first combined perfect game in major league history.
A collection of Alberto’s family was in attendance, cheering him during a pitching change and chanting “Let’s go, Hanser!” ahead of his ninth-inning at-bat. Stevie Wilkerson and Anthony Santander singled behind him, but Trey Mancini, representing the tying run, struck out as the Rays held on for a 4-1 victory. Mancini is hitless in 24 straight at-bats. He and his teammates started Sunday’s game doing the same.
Stanek, the face of Tampa Bay’s opener usage that has spread throughout baseball, got some help from well-positioned defense in his two perfect innings. In the second, Pedro Severino swung at a 3-0 fastball and lined out at 103.8 mph to second baseman Joey Wendle, who was playing up the middle behind the bag. Chris Davis then smoked a liner the other way against an infield shifting him to pull, but third baseman Mike Brosseau remained on the left side and caught Davis’ stinger. The ball had a 77% percent chance of being a hit, per Statcast’s expected batting average based on the ball’s launch angle and exit velocity.
The Orioles only once threatened for a hit in their first six innings against Yarbrough, who got 13 of his outs by strikeout or groundout. Mancini ended the fourth with a 109.8 mph line drive, but it went right to Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Like Yarbrough, Orioles starter Tom Eshelman was promoted to the majors Sunday, taking the rotation spot opened when Baltimore traded Andrew Cashner to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. He allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven after recording no strikeouts in five two-run innings against the Rays in his major league debut July 1.
Eshelman limited damage in a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the second, holding the Rays to one run on a sacrifice fly by Wendle that Mancini corralled with a sliding catch in right. Austin Meadows led off the third with the 101st Eutaw Street home run in Camden Yards history on a fastball Eshelman left over the middle of the plate.
But Eshelman retired 11 in a row from there, coming within an out of a quality start before Nate Lowe singled and Brosseau followed with a home run on his 100th pitch. It was Brosseau’s third home run in the past two games, and all four of his career home runs have come against Baltimore.
Eshelman allowed all five of the Rays’ hits as Paul Fry, Richard Bleier and Shawn Armstrong provided hitless relief. Unfortunately for the Orioles, Yarbrough almost did the same.