With 9-2 loss to Rays, Orioles become AL’s first team in 25 years with two 12-game losing streaks

For the Orioles, Monday’s loss got away from them in the middle innings, as has been frequent. Starting right-hander Matt Harvey looked to be building on his strong second half of the season, following a leadoff hit-by-pitch by retiring the next nine Rays with five strikeouts, while the Orioles struck first in the third when Jorge Mateo doubled and eventually scored on Cedric Mullins’ bunt. But a walk and single opened Tampa Bay’s fourth, and Austin Meadows tripled both runners home.