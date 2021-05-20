Orioles held to two hits in 10-1 loss as Rays complete sweep and Stevie Wilkerson returns to the mound

During the Orioles’ next homestand, the only thing that will be keeping every fan with the means and interest to come to Camden Yards from doing so will be games like this.
Thursday’s noncompetitive 10-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, which consigned the Orioles (17-26) to a series sweep and dropped them to a league-worst 6-18 at home, was almost enough to sour a warm, breezy matinee for the announced 6,916 fans at Camden Yards.
There are few better places to spend a summer afternoon or evening in the entire city than Camden Yards, and once the Orioles are back to full capacity on June 1, they’ll have to rely on that to bring in fans most nights.
This team, while better than years past in many ways, still is plenty capable of falling behind early and losing badly. That can wear thin quickly, especially after 10 losses in the past 12 games.
“It’s not fun,” rookie starter Dean Kremer said. “Whether it’s home or road, just getting loss after loss is not an enjoyable way to spend the season.”
Said manager Brandon Hyde: “We have not played well the past couple weeks.”
On Thursday, the reasons for their struggles were two-fold. Simplest and first of all was that veteran Rays starter Rich Hill and the bullpen held the Orioles to two hits, one of which was Trey Mancini’s 10th home run of the season.
Otherwise, Kremer, who had been pitching much better in May than he did in April, struggled to keep the Rays off the bases and in the ballpark in three innings of disappointing work. He allowed four runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts, with his ERA climbing to 6.35.
Hyde said Kremer couldn’t locate his changeup or curveball to a left-handed lineup of Rays hitters, and when he had to come into the strike zone with his fastball, they punished him. Kremer noted that it’s the type of lineup that will “make you pay” for mistakes over the plate.
“When it’s going well, I stay aggressive regardless of who’s on base or what happened the pitch before,” Kremer said. Sometimes, I can let it snowball and it just doesn’t work up here. Things happen really quick here.”
After him, fellow rookie Keegan Akin struck out four but allowed a pair of runs on five hits and a walk in three innings. Travis Lakins Sr. was tagged with three runs in the seventh inning, closer César Valdez got some work in the eighth, and infielder Stevie Wilkerson made his return to the mound and allowed a solo home run in the ninth.
Let Stevie pitch
Wilkerson was the second Orioles position player to pitch in a game this year, and this series seemed destined for him to return to the mound from the start.
On their way to allowing 32 runs on 43 hits with 15 walks in three games, the Orioles’ starters pitched 11 innings and taxed the bullpen badly.
“Our pitching is really beat up right now,” Hyde said.
Wilkerson, who rejoined the team from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, became the first major league position player to record a save and pitched four times in 2019. He allowed a home run and a single in the ninth.
Santander set for return
Hyde said outfielder Anthony Santander, who has been out a month with a sprained ankle, will be activated from the injured list Friday and be in the middle of the lineup for their three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
Santander sprained his ankle retreating to first base when the Orioles played the Miami Marlins on April 20. He spent last weekend on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie, but had to go through COVID-19 intake protocols before he could rejoin the major league team.
ORIOLES@NATIONALS
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN, MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM