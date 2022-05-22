Orioles vs. Rays, May 21, 2022 | PHOTOS

Orioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman runs between 2nd and 3rd base after hitting a triple. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman leaves the field after his first game at OPACY. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman, left, confers at the mound with pitcher Mike Baumann, right, in the 6th inning. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz slides into home to score. Adley Rutschman is on left. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. Catcher Adley Rutschman and pitcher Mike Baumann walk off the field together at the end of an inning. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman catches a foul ball to end the 8th inning. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. Mike Baumann pitches in the 6th inning. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman plays in the first inning at his first game at OPACY. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman has a swinging strikeout in his first at-bat at OPACY. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman walks off after a swinging strikeout in his first at-bat. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman walks onto the field with teammates. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman plays in the first inning of his first game at OPACY. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman throws a ball in the first inning. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman plays in the first inning at his first game at OPACY. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs Tampa Bay. New catcher Adley Rutschman , left, walks onto the field for his first game at OPACY with starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, right. May 21, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCatcher Adley Rutschman, who was called up by the Orioles to make his major league debut on Saturday, walks onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Barbara Taylor/Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)