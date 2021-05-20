Trey Mancini’s big night, John Means being John Means not enough for Orioles in 9-7 loss to Rays

Last September, as the Orioles waded through an unprecedented season, they did so largely without star power. The two men likeliest to carry such a mantle were not in a position to do.
Left-hander John Means, an All-Star in 2019, had an ERA of 8.10 through six outings of a stop-and-start campaign. The reigning Most Valuable Oriole, Trey Mancini, was absent entirely, nearing completion of a six-month chemotherapy treatment for the colon cancer diagnosis that kept him away from baseball in 2020.
Both were back and largely at their best Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, but two stars does not a complete team make. Means finished his outing with a seventh-inning lead Mancini largely provided as the pairing became the American League’s respective leaders in ERA and RBIs. But Means was in the dugout for only three pitches by the time it was gone. An inning later, the Rays struck for three runs off Paul Fry, and even though Baltimore threatened in the ninth, the Orioles lost 9-7 for their ninth defeat in 11 games.
By the time Means surrendered his first hit with one out in the third, he was pitching with a 5-0 lead. Mancini homered with two outs in the first, then added a bases-loaded double in the second that followed Freddy Galvis’ 100th career home run in a four-run Orioles (17-25) inning.
The score held there until the Rays (25-19) hit their own pair of home runs off Means in the fifth. Mike Brosseau’s, his fourth in 11 career at-bats against Means, scored two and ended Means’ 19-inning scoreless streak that began in his no-hitter two weeks ago, and Randy Arozarena made it back-to-back with a solo shot.
Mancini quickly got that run back with a drive to center field, giving him his first game with multiple home runs since July 2019 as he matched his career-high with five RBIs to take the MLB lead in that category.
Means bounced back with a quick sixth, completing that frame for the sixth straight start while all other Orioles starters have worked that deep a combined four times. He returned for the seventh, but after a one-out double, manager Brandon Hyde called on right-hander Adam Plutko. The lead vanished rapidly, with Ji-Man Choi putting a fourth run on Means’ line by singling up the middle on Plutko’s second pitch. Arozarena hammered the next one to left to tie the game.
Still, the inning ended with Means’ ERA at 1.70, the best in the AL and fourth lowest in baseball. Including a four-start flourish to finish his 2020 season, he is the first Oriole to post a 1.65 ERA or lower in a 13-start span since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in 1978.
Another Orioles lefty who has been dominant this season, Fry also got tagged for a few runs. He got a pair of outs around a walk to open the eighth, but that sequence preceded a 10-pitch walk, a go-ahead single from Choi, a run-scoring wild pitch, and a double off the left-field wall from Arozarena, who robbed Pat Valaika of a home run in a similar spot in the sixth. The three runs accounted for more than Fry had allowed in his first 17 outings.
Mancini’s fourth hit came amid a ninth-inning rally, with Pedro Severino’s RBI single bringing Maikel Franco to the plate as the potential winning run. But Rays shortstop Willy Adames was able to get Severino at second on a grounder in the hole for a game-ending fielder’s choice.
This story will be updated.
RAYS@ORIOLES
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM