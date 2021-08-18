Orioles lose to Rays, 10-0, are first AL team with multiple 13-game losing streaks in one season

The 2021 Orioles are historically bad.
Tuesday night’s 10-0 blowout defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays was Baltimore’s 13th straight, making the Orioles the first team in the American League’s 120-year history with multiple losing streaks of at least that length in one season. Having lost their final 14 games of May, they have won only one in August, with Tuesday’s defeat at Tropicana Field marking their 13th in 14 games against the division-leading Rays.
The Orioles (38-80) have two more games in this series, hoping they will be more competitive than many of their recent efforts. During this losing streak, they have been outscored by 87 runs, an average of 6.7 per game. This skid has pushed them to the bottom of the major league standings; a late Tuesday night win from the Arizona Diamondbacks, a National League team that also lost 13-plus games in a row twice this year, would leave Baltimore tied for the worst record in the sport.
Tuesday’s loss echoed Monday’s, with Baltimore’s starting pitcher taking a shutout into the middle innings before it evaporated rapidly. Left-hander John Means appeared to be rebounding from his worst start of the season his last time out, striking out seven through three scoreless innings, but his day ended after failing to record an out in the fifth. Means, who allowed seven runs (four earned), has a 6.10 ERA in six starts since coming off the injured list for a left shoulder strain.
After shortstop Jorge Mateo’s fielding error opened the fourth, an RBI double and two-run home run followed. Each of those runs were unearned, but Tampa Bay knocked Means from the game with a five-run fifth. A pair of singles opened the frame before former Oriole Nelson Cruz took Means deep to left to break the game open. He exited after a subsequent single, and the seventh run was added to Means’ line when Brandon Lowe (Maryland) doubled off Marcos Diplán, the first hit the right-hander has allowed in five major league outings. Lowe scored when second baseman Ramón Urías dropped a popup behind second base.
Cruz hit a second homer in the sixth off left-hander Tanner Scott, whose velocity was down about 2 mph from his season average, according to Statcast.
You can’t win if you don’t score
The Rays have scored 18 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings of the first two games of this series. The Orioles have scored twice total over their 18 innings.
While understandably much has been made of their pitching struggles, the Baltimore offense also carries blame for this skid. The Orioles have averaged fewer than three runs per game during their losing streak and haven’t scored at least that many since Thursday.
Mateo recorded two of their four hits Tuesday, with Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle — in his first game back from a concussion — added the others as they suffered their first shutout since June 24.
Around the horn
- To activate Mountcastle, the Orioles optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk, where they want him to get everyday playing time.
- Trey Mancini was held out of the lineup with a sore left calf after fouling a ball off it Tuesday. He is day-to-day.
- Right-hander Adam Plutko cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Norfolk.
- With many members of the Orioles’ 2021 draft class moving to full-season ball, the organization faced a minor league roster crunch and released seven players, including popular utilityman Stevie Wilkerson.
ORIOLES@RAYS
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM