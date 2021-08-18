Orioles lose to Rays, 10-0, are first AL team with multiple 13-game losing streaks in one season

The Orioles (38-80) have two more games in this series, hoping they will be more competitive than many of their recent efforts. During this losing streak, they have been outscored by 87 runs, an average of 6.7 per game. This skid has pushed them to the bottom of the major league standings; a late Tuesday night win from the Arizona Diamondbacks, a National League team that also lost 13-plus games in a row twice this year, would leave Baltimore tied for the worst record in the sport.