Orioles fall to Rays, 8-4, become third team since 1901 to suffer two 14-game losing streaks in one season

It is not yet the longest losing streak in the sport’s or even the franchise’s history. Another game against the Tampa Bay Rays and a lengthy homestand separates the 2021 Orioles from those unwanted distinctions.
But by other measures, a losing streak that reached 14 with a 8-4 defeat to the Rays on Wednesday is perhaps the least competitive stretch of baseball in major league history.
In that time, the Orioles have been outscored by 91 runs, the largest scoring gap of the 260 teams that have dropped more than 10 consecutive games since 1901, according to Baseball-Reference’s Stathead. Even the 1988 Orioles, who had two losses by 12 and another by 11 in infamously losing their first 21 games, were in enough games that they were outscored by only, so to speak, 85 runs in a streak one-and-a-half times as long.
This losing streak has ensured the Orioles’ fifth straight non-winning season, plummeting their record to a major league-worst 38-81.
That season-opening skid is the franchise’s only one longer than the current drought, with the inaugural 1954 team and this May’s group having also lost 14 straight games. These Orioles are the third team since 1901 and the first since the 1935 Boston Braves with two streaks of that length in one season.
The Rays could make this one a standalone second place Thursday, when they will go for a four-game sweep while trying to improve to 15-1 against Baltimore. The Orioles will be looking to avoid what would be their third winless road trip of at least seven games this year.
Afterward, they’ll come home for a nine-game homestand against three competing teams in the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Angels and the Rays, with the matchup accounting for their final three games against the American League East leaders. If they don’t win between now and then, another Rays sweep would give them 24 straight losses, surpassing the Philadelphia Phillies’ 60-year-old record of 23. That team, with a losing streak 10 games longer, was outscored by 79.
With the players who batted second, third and fifth in the series’ first game absent from Wednesday’s lineup, the Orioles scored twice in the first off Rays opener Louis Head. All-Star Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff home run and Pedro Severino, batting cleanup in a makeshift lineup with Trey Mancini (calf), Anthony Santander (ankle) and DJ Stewart (knee) nursing leg injuries, added an RBI single.
The lead lasted two outs. Ji-Man Choi’s bases-loaded single off Spenser Watkins tied the game. The Rays got two more two-out runs in the fourth, with Brandon Lowe (Maryland) singling home a run, stealing second and scoring on a Wander Franco double. After Tanner Scott managed a scoreless fifth, Paul Fry’s struggles continued in the sixth. Second baseman Ramón Urías’ error opened the frame, and Fry following with two walks to load the bases, with Dillon Tate allowing all three runners to score. Fry has allowed 11 walks and 13 earned runs in three innings over his past seven outings.
The Orioles, meanwhile, managed little against Rays bulk pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who retired 15 of 16 batters. Ryan Mountcastle’s eighth-inning home run accounted for their lone base runner against former Oriole Shawn Armstrong as he recorded the final six outs in his Tampa Bay debut.
- The Orioles announced their 2022 spring training schedule Wednesday. Pitchers and catchers will report to the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Florida, on Feb. 15, with the full squad reporting Feb. 20. Their first game Feb. 26 at home against the New York Yankees, with the exhibition slate ending March 27 with split squads against the Toronto Blue Jays. They’re scheduled to open the regular season against the Blue Jays on March 31 at Camden Yards.
- The Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Zack Burdi on waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated left-hander Ryan Hartman for assignment. The White Sox recently designated Burdi, a 26-year-old former first-round pick, for assignment to add former Oriole Mike Wright to their roster.
Orioles losing streaks of 10 games or more
Since moving to Baltimore in 1954, here are the Orioles’ losing streaks of 10 games or more, led by the worst start in major league history in 1988.
- 21 — April 4-28, 1988
- 14 — Aug. 3-present
- 14 — May 18-June 1, 2021
- 14 — Aug. 11-25, 1954
- 13 — Sept. 17-30, 2009
- 12 — Aug. 16-28, 2004
- 12 — Sept. 18-29, 2002
- 12 — June 18-July 3, 1955
- 11 — July 27-Aug, 8, 1958
- 10 — June 12-21, 2019
- 10 — May 26-June 5, 2010
- 10 — Sept. 17-26, 2008
- 10 — Sept. 1-19, 2001
- 10 — June 23-July 3, 1999
- 10 — Aug 23-Sept 2, 1998
- 10 — June 3-13, 1987
