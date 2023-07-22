Bats go cold as Orioles fall back into tie atop AL East with 3-0 loss to Rays

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No team over the past two weeks has been hotter than the Orioles. None had been colder than the Tampa Bay Rays.

They swapped places Friday night.

In the Orioles’ first game in sole possession of first place in the American League East this season, the Rays played like they had before their dismal July, silencing Baltimore’s bats en route to a 3-0 victory.

The Orioles were stymied by starting pitcher Zach Eflin and Tampa Bay’s bullpen, tallying just two hits, striking out 14 times and failing to score a run for the seventh time this season.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish continued his recent stretch of excellence, pitching six innings of two-run ball. Over his past seven starts, the right-hander has a 1.62 ERA. The last time he allowed more than two runs in a start was June 8. It’s been two months since he’s given up more than three.

The Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, slides past Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman to score during the second inning Friday in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Scott Audette/AP)

Designated hitter Harold Ramirez hit an RBI single to put the Rays up 1-0 and end Bradish’s scoreless innings streak at 16 1/3. Third baseman Isaac Paredes clobbered a solo home run off Bradish in the sixth, and catcher Jose Siri hit his 20th long ball of the season in the seventh off reliever Shintaro Fujinami, who made his Orioles debut after joining the team Wednesday via a trade from the Oakland Athletics.

After Thursday’s extra-innings win, the Orioles gained sole possession of first place in the AL East for the first time since Aug. 12, 2016. At 59-38, they’re now tied with the Rays, who improved to 61-40.

This story will be updated.

Orioles at Rays

Saturday, 4:10 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM