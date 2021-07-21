Rays walk off Orioles, 5-4, as Baltimore wastes Alexander Wells’ strong first major league start

Before joining Baltimore’s taxi squad, Wells had pitched well of late with Triple-A Norfolk, working 11 shutout innings in his last two starts. The scoreless streak ended on the second pitch of his third major league outing, with Arozarena sending a curveball out to left-center field to tie the game. Joey Wendle gave the Rays the lead with an RBI triple in the second, but Wells allowed only three of the final 16 batters he faced to reach as, for the first time this year, an Orioles (32-63) starter completed five inning for the fourth straight game.