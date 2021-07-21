Rays walk off Orioles, 5-4, as Baltimore wastes Alexander Wells’ strong first major league start

A strong but unexpected first major league start for left-hander Alexander Wells wasn’t enough for the Orioles to earn what would’ve been their first series victory at Tropicana Field since June 2017.
With scheduled starter Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday morning, the Orioles turned to Wells for his first major league start, and though he performed admirably, the Tampa Bay Rays scored twice in the bottom of the ninth against Tanner Scott on Austin Meadow’s bases-loaded single for a walk-off 5-4 victory.
Scott scattered two strikeouts amid a walk and two singles, one of which was a bloop from Randy Arozarena that fell among first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, second baseman Pat Valaika and right fielder Austin Hays. That trifecta of Orioles (31-64) also drove in all of their runs, with Arozarena also homering twice off Wells.
Making his third major league appearance, Wells went 5 ⅔ innings and struck out seven, exiting in position for his first major league win. Cedric Mullins and Hays doubled consecutively to open the afternoon, Valaika and Mountcastle both homered, and Mountcastle looked to be the decisive runs with an RBI single in the sixth.
Before joining Baltimore’s taxi squad, Wells had pitched well of late with Triple-A Norfolk, working 11 shutout innings in his last two starts. The scoreless streak ended on the second pitch of his third major league outing, with Arozarena sending a curveball out to left-center field to tie the game. Joey Wendle gave the Rays the lead with an RBI triple in the second, but Wells allowed only three of the final 16 batters he faced to reach as, for the first time this year, an Orioles (32-63) starter completed five inning for the fourth straight game.
First-pitch hacking
Three straight innings featured a first-pitch home run. After Valaika tied the game by homering on Michael Wacha’s first pitch of the third, Mountcastle gave the Orioles a lead by hammering Wacha’s first offering of the fourth out to right-center field.
But Arozarena’s second home run came on Wells’ first pitch of the fifth and tied the game once again.
Austin Wynns stays in
Arozarena did damage almost each time up. In the seventh, it was to Orioles catcher Austin Wynns’ face.
After Cole Sulser allowed a one-out triple to Brett Phillips, Hyde turned to Dillon Tate to face Arozarena. Amid a 10-pitch battle, Arozarena’s backswing whacked Wynns, who wears a traditional catcher’s mask when he’s behind the plate, and cut the catcher’s left cheek. He remained in the game, and Tate struck out Arozarena and got Vidal Bruján to ground out to strand the tying run at third.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
When Wynns came up to bat in the ninth, he had a bandage on the wound.