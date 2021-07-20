Behind another strong Spenser Watkins start, Orioles down Rays, 6-1, for third straight win

Means will officially return from the injured list Tuesday, making his first start since he exited in the first inning of his outing June 5 with a left shoulder strain. Before his injury, Means was among American League leaders in innings pitched and averaged more than six per start, one of which was a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners. His 2.28 ERA is more than 2 ½ runs lower than any other Oriole with at least five starts. He said his goal for the remainder of the season is “to finish how I started.”