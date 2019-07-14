Rays rough up Orioles All-Star John Means in 12-4 win to split doubleheader

The Rays struck for that many in the sixth alone. Travis d’Arnaud led off with a double, then moved to third when shortstop Jonathan Villar got Diaz with a diving stop, one of his two run-preventing plays of the night after lunging to catch a liner in the fourth. The latter play only delayed a run, as Avisail Garcia followed with an RBI single and came home on Nate Lowe’s two-run home run off Means.