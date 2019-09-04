Brandon Hyde ejected, kicks dirt on home plate as Orioles miss out on doubleheader sweep with 2-0 loss to Rays

Davis singled to left field leading off the third, only his fourth hit since Aug. 3, and advanced to second on an error by Meadows in left. Martin followed by dropping down a bunt, with third baseman Joey Wendle’s throw to first sailing into foul territory as Davis went home and Martin chugged to third. But umpires ruled that Martin had interfered at first and was out, with Davis having to return to second. Hyde briefly argued with Barrett over the call.