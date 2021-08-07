Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle exits vs. Rays for concussion evaluation after being tagged on head

Orioles rookie first baseman Ryan Mountcastle exited in the third inning of Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays two innings after being tagged in the head on a stolen base attempt, with the team saying he left to be evaluated per concussion protocols.
Mountcastle plated the first run of Friday’s game at Camden Yards with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first. When he then attempted to steal second base, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco’s tag got him in the helmet. Mountcastle lay on the ground grimacing before getting up and taking over at first base in the top of the second.
But when the third inning began, Mountcastle was out of the game. Jorge Mateo replaced him in the cleanup spot, making his Orioles debut at third base with Maikel Franco moving across the infield to first. The Orioles led 3-2 at the time, with Austin Hays extending the lead with solo home run in the bottom half of the inning.
After struggling in April, Mountcastle has been one of the Orioles’ most productive hitters, entering Friday batting .284/.331/.538 since May 1.
This story will be updated.