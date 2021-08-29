Randy Arozarena’s 2-run homer in 8th leads Rays to 4-3 win over Orioles, wasting John Means’ effective start

Pinch-hitting in the sixth, Austin Hays tripled off the right-field wall, scoring when Pedro Severino laced a double over Arozarena in left. Jorge Mateo, in the lineup after missing a handful of games with lower back discomfort, followed with a single into center. Kelvin Gutiérrez nearly brought home another run with a grounder perfectly cued down the third-base line, but it went foul just before the bag. Gutiérrez lined the next pitch to first, and Mateo had no time to get back to the bag before being doubled off.