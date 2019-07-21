Asher Wojciechowski’s no-hit bid, Trey Mancini’s homers off Andrew Cashner give Orioles 5-0 win over Red Sox

The 30-year-old right-hander’s career day in a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox began with six hitless innings before Rafael Devers doubled off Oriole Park’s right-center wall to lead off the seventh. It was the only hit Wojciechowski allowed in 7 1/3 innings, finishing with 10 strikeouts for the Orioles’ first double-digit performance of 2019. By game score, it was the Baltimore’s best start of the season, surpassing David Hess’ 6 1/3 no-hit innings in Toronto on the team’s season-opening roadtrip in Toronto, as the Orioles won a series against the Red Sox for the first time since Aug. 25-27, 2017.