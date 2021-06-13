Hitless after second inning, Orioles fall 7-1 to Rays, are swept and suffer 15th straight road loss

Hyde said: “He’s getting some nice experience right now. I’m impressed with Zimm and his pitchability. Right now, he doesn’t have an overpowering fastball. The changeup just is a little bit inconsistent at times, the curveball also sometimes inconsistent but he’s got a good slider and he’s able to get through major league lineups by changing speeds, starting guys off differently, not being predictable. He’s doing a really good job in his rookie year.”