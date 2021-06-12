Keegan Akin struggles with efficiency, Orioles’ offense mostly quiet in 4-2 loss to Rays

He struck out two in each of the first two innings, working around Anthony Santander’s one-out double in the first. He could’ve managed a clean third if not for his own throwing error that allowed Pat Valaika to reach with one out. A batter later, Mancini homered off Yarbrough for the third time this year, with the two-run shot ending Mancini’s 10-game dry spell without a home run.