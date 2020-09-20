Orioles lose to Rays, 3-1, as José Iglesias leaves with wrist injury

Just a week ago in New York, it was just sinking in that the Orioles' surprise, if slim, playoff hopes wouldn’t be realized.
Since then, they’ve mostly just been sinking.
Another starting pitching performance worthy of better was wasted in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday at Camden Yards as the Orioles (22-31) scored just once for the seventh time in their last 10 games.
The Orioles were as close as a half-game out of a playoff spot last week on their trip to New York, but have lost four straight and 10 of their past 12 to drop to 4 ½ games out of the last playoff spot with seven games remaining.
This loss, on the coolest night of the season in Baltimore, came after an early lead. José Iglesias doubled and scored on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch with Chance Sisco at the plate in the first inning, but that was all they managed.
Ryan Mountcastle’s single that inning, which only managed to push Iglesias to third, turned out to be their only hit with a runner in scoring position for the entire game. Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had two-hit games.
Hooray for Jorge
Right-hander Jorge López had to navigate around some traffic and didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning all night, but turned in his second straight quality start and the Orioles' sixth in the past 14 games.
He took the loss, though, because of a pair of home runs. Yoshi Tsutsugo homered to begin the third inning and tie the game, and a two-run home run in the fifth inning by Randy Arozarena gave the Rays a 3-1 lead.
Evan Phillips struck out four in two innings of scoreless relief to keep it close, and Travis Lakins Sr. pitched a scoreless ninth.
Iglesias leaves
Having already spent time on the injured list with a quadriceps injury and having a precautionary X-ray on his shin just this week, more bad news was not welcome for the Orioles where Iglesias is concerned.
In his second at-bat, the veteran Orioles hitter took a Charlie Morton fastball off his left wrist and collapsed in pain behind home plate. Iglesias left with a wrist contusion, the Orioles announced.
Erasing errors
Twice, the Orioles made errors that put a runner on third base only to erase him with a heads-up play on ground balls to Hanser Alberto at second base to get the out at home.
In the fourth inning, Joey Wendle doubled off the right-field wall and took third base when DJ Stewart misplayed the ball on the bounce, but made an out at home by several feet. Chance Sisco was charged with an error when a throw to second on a stolen base attempt went into center field and Arozarena went to third.
Sisco, however, got the tag down on a high throw to get Arozarena at home on the ensuing play from Alberto.