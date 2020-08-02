Orioles top Rays, 5-4, on Pat Valaika’s walk-off single in 11th inning

Wade LeBlanc, a week from his 36th birthday, kept the Rays at bay early as the Orioles felt their way through things with Cy Young aspirant and Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. The Orioles didn’t have a hit until the fourth inning, when Renato Núñez drilled his first home run of the season into the barren left-center field seats. Dwight Smith Jr. singled and came around the score shortly thereafter.