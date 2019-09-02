Orioles lose to Rays, 5-4, in 10th inning after Mark Trumbo-fueled rally

Pham’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th off Dillon Tate sent the Orioles to a 5-4 loss, their third straight defeat. Before Tate walked Joey Wendle with one out, Orioles pitchers had combined to retire 14 of 15 batters since Pham’s two-run double in the fifth, with Tanner Scott hitting Pham with a pitch in the eighth being the only blemish. Wendle advanced to second on a grounder to the right side of the Orioles’ shifted infield that might’ve been a double play ball with different positioning. He scored when Pham’s 105.6 mph drive went past diving third baseman Rio Ruiz and left fielder DJ Stewart’s on-line throw arrived too late.