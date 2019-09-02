Orioles lose to Rays, 5-4, in 10th inning after Mark Trumbo-fueled rally

Between Tommy Pham’s plate appearances in the fifth and 10th innings, the Orioles held Pham’s Tampa Bay Rays without a hit. But Pham made both of those at-bats count.
Pham’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th off Dillon Tate sent the Orioles to a 5-4 loss, their third straight defeat. Before Tate walked Joey Wendle with one out, Orioles pitchers had combined to retire 14 of 15 batters since Pham’s two-run double in the fifth, with Tanner Scott hitting Pham with a pitch in the eighth being the only blemish. Wendle advanced to second on a grounder to the right side of the Orioles’ shifted infield that might’ve been a double play ball with different positioning. He scored when Pham’s 105.6 mph drive went past diving third baseman Rio Ruiz and left fielder DJ Stewart’s on-line throw arrived too late.
“Pham hit that ball hard, so that’s a really tough play," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "And because of the shift, we’re not in great position for the double play there. It’s just hit soft enough where we can’t do anything with it. You just can’t walk guys in extra-inning games. That was little bit of an unfortunate inning.”
Pham’s single followed two up-and-in pitches from Tate, which Pham said prompted the Orioles’ dugout to start “cheering."
“I’m more frustrated with their dugout hollering after the pitches that were thrown,” Pham told reporters. “... It was like they were cheering him on, that he was buzzing me up and in. But success is revenge, and I got the game-winning hit for us.”
Meanwhile, the Orioles (45-92) did little offensively after a four-run rally in the sixth. Before Hanser Alberto’s 12-pitch infield single in the 10th, the Rays retired 11 straight Orioles. Trey Mancini grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Scott opened the eighth and bookended a hit batter with a pair of strikeouts before Hyde called on rookie sensation Hunter Harvey to pitch in the middle of an inning for the first time. Coming off the first of his five major league appearances in which he allowed a run, Harvey struck out Travis d’Arnaud to win a nine-pitch battle and strand the tying run at second. Harvey has 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings with the Orioles.
Mychal Givens pitched a clean ninth, striking out two. Since blowing a save against the Houston Astros on Aug. 11, Givens has pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 and walking none.
Flipping the sixth script
The sixth inning has often been a disaster for the Orioles, who allowed 127 runs in the frame through 136 games. Monday, they reversed the trend.
Held scoreless through five innings, the Orioles finally got to Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in the sixth. After being retired twice against a lefty, Alberto would not allow it to happen again. The major league leader in average against left-handers sent Yarbrough’s second pitch of the sixth out to left field for a home run to get the Orioles on the board.
Yarbrough seemingly bounced back, retiring the next two Baltimore batters. But Renato Núñez singled into left before Jonathan Villar dropped a bunt single down the first base line. Mark Trumbo, playing in his first major league game since Aug. 19, 2018, doubled into right-center, scoring Núñez and Villar.
“I was kind of hoping to do something today to help the cause," Trumbo said. "Being out there in and of itself was a good feeling, but it feels much better if you can do something to help the team, especially against a good opponent like this.”
Severino followed with a 13-pitch at-bat, ending in a game-tying single as Trumbo hustled around third on his surgically repaired right knee.
“He was at second base during that long at-bat from Sevy; I was getting a little nervous that he was working hard on his secondary [lead] for about 11 pitches in a row,” Hyde said. "But yeah, he gave us a lift and nice to see Mark in the lineup.”
Wojciechowski recovers
Asher Wojciechowski’s first start for the Orioles came at Tropicana Field in July, when he ran into trouble in the sixth inning and was unable to escape it. Monday, he pushed past it to give the Orioles seven much-needed innings with a doubleheader looming Tuesday.
Wojciechowski pitched deep into the game despite a 26-pitch first inning, in which he struggled with his command before stranding two Rays in scoring position. Austin Meadows broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the third, and Pham scored two with a double in the fifth, but Wojciechowski cruised in all other innings. He struck out two in the second, needed only eight pitches each to get through the fourth and sixth, and retired all three Rays in the seventh to finish his outing with seven straight batters set down.
“I’m satisfied in going deep like that," Wojciechowski said. "Just frustrated with a couple mistakes I made for runs, especially the hanging slider to Pham for a two-run double. That’s just poor execution with two outs. But I was able to go deep in the ballgame and keeps us in the game. We battled back. Just didn’t come out on top.”