Ray Miller, former Orioles manager and longtime pitching coach, dies

Miller got his first managerial opportunity in 1985, taking over the Minnesota Twins in midseason. He led a team that had been 20 games under .500 at that point to a 50-50 finish, but the club struggled in 1986 and Miller was replaced in September. He then spent the next decade as Jim Leyland’s pitching coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates, overseeing Doug Drabek’s 1990 Cy Young campaign, before becoming Davey Johnson’s pitching coach in Baltimore in 1997.