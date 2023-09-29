Orioles have clinched, now face Oct. 7 conflict with Billy Joel show at Ravens’ stadium

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles have conquered the American League East, but now face a conflict with a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert scheduled at the Ravens’ nearby stadium on the same day they begin the American League Division Series.

Major League Baseball has four division series games scheduled to start on Oct. 7. The concert is scheduled for that night at 7 p.m.

The Orioles’ and Ravens’ stadiums sit on an 85-acre tract with shared, state-owned parking lots between them. It’s not workable to hold simultaneous events. A ballgame and concert would need to be scheduled hours apart, and even that could pose traffic or logistical problems.

Major League Baseball, which is aware of the potential conflict, says the baseball game cannot be pushed to the next day — Oct. 8 — when the Ravens will be in Pittsburgh playing the Steelers.

By clinching the American League East — and having the AL’s best record — the Orioles gained home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. That’s why they will host the opener of the division series on Oct. 7. Their opponent will be the winner of the Wild Card Series that will include the Tampa Bay Rays and a team still be to determined.

MLB doesn’t determine game times until it knows the matchups and time zones of all the teams in the playoffs. It prefers to have maximum flexibility to place certain games in prime time.

But there would seem to be few options other than putting the Camden Yards game in the early afternoon, ahead of the concert.

MLB said it would be premature to comment. A Maryland Stadium Authority spokesperson declined specific comment, saying that it works with both teams on “contingencies” that may arise.