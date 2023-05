Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez stands in front of the mound as the Rangers' Corey Seager rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning Friday at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Browse photos of the Orioles' home game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, May 26, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.