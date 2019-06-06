Orioles lose three to injury Wednesday as DJ Stewart, Pedro Severino, Jonathan Villar leave game; no IL trips expected

For all their issues this season, the Orioles have gone through the season with relatively good health.

That changed Wednesday when three regulars — catcher Pedro Severino, second baseman Jonathan Villar and right fielder DJ Stewart — all left the game with injuries, leaving the Orioles with an empty bench from the sixth-inning on.

Orioles play the Texas Rangers on June 5, 2019 in a game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

However, manager Brandon Hyde said after the game he doesn’t expect any of the three to go on the injured list, even they might not be available to start Thursday’s series finale.

“We’re just going to have to play a little short,” Hyde said. “And that’s part of it, that’s part of a long season, a six-month season. Sometimes, these things happen, and you run into periods of time when you’re a man or two down and we might be like that for a couple of days.”

Severino, who has emerged as the everyday catcher and Tuesday was the first catcher in Orioles history to hit three home runs in a game, got hit in the mask with a ball in the first inning.

Home plate umpire Brian O'Nora recommended the Orioles come check him. He exited the game with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel, and the team reported that Severino had a head contusion but no concussion symptoms.

“I just thought we were going to be as cautious as possible with something when it comes to the head, so we took him out,” Hyde said. “Maybe a little bit [disoriented] but we got so lucky. He saw a doctor during the game and all the tests came back. He passed everything. Should be OK.”

In the fifth inning, as the Orioles were trying to push a run across with the bases loaded, Rio Ruiz stepped on deck for Villar. The Orioles never got to his spot in the lineup, but Ruiz came in during the next inning as Villar left with right thumb soreness.

The run of bad luck continued in the sixth inning when second baseman Hanser Alberto and right fielder DJ Stewart came together in pursuit of a fly ball in foul territory. Alberto slid and appeared to kick Stewart in the right ankle, and Stewart tumbled into the wall.

After a visit from Ebel and manager Brandon Hyde, Stewart left the game, pushing Trey Mancini to right field and bringing Chris Davis in at first base.

While it was announced as a sprained right ankle, Hyde said it was more sore than anything else.

“I was begging to stay in, but they made a decision that that was the best thing right now,” Stewart said. “I knew we only had one guy on the bench. Just kind of a long-term thing. I never want to come out of a game. It doesn’t matter. I pride myself on being tough. But I think we made the smart decision. See how it feels.”

