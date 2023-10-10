Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch ALDS Game 3 vs. Rangers

Baltimore Sun

Fans watch as the Baltimore Orioles fall short against the Texas Rangers during Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Oct. 8, 2023. Baltimore lost their second straight, 11-8, dropping the second game of the best-of-five series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

ORIOLES VS. RANGERS

Game 3, American League Division Series (best-of-five; Texas leads, 2-0)

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

First pitch: 8:03 p.m.

TV/Radio: FS1/97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Starting pitchers: Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

  1. Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
  2. Adley Rutschman (S) C
  3. Anthony Santander (S) RF
  4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
  5. Ryan O’Hearn (L) DH
  6. Austin Hays (R) LF
  7. Cedric Mullins (L) CF
  8. Jordan Westburg (R) 3B
  9. Adam Frazier (L) 2B

RANGERS LINEUP

  1. Marcus Semien (R) 2B
  2. Corey Seager (L) SS
  3. Mitch Garver (R) DH
  4. Adolis García (R) RF
  5. Evan Carter (L) LF
  6. Jonah Heim (S) C
  7. Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
  8. Josh Jung (R) 3B
  9. Leody Taveras (S) CF

PREGAME READING

