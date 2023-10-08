Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch ALDS Game 2 vs. Rangers

ORIOLES VS. RANGERS
Game 2, American League Division Series (best-of-five; Texas leads, 1-0)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 4:07 p.m.
TV/Radio: FS1/97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Starting pitchers: Rangers LHP Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35 ERA)
ORIOLES LINEUP
- Adley Rutschman (S) C
- Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
- Anthony Santander (S) DH
- Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B
- Austin Hays (R) LF
- Aaron Hicks (S) RF
- Jordan Westburg (R) 2B
- Cedric Mullins (L) CF
- Jorge Mateo (R) SS
RANGERS LINEUP
- Marcus Semien (R) 2B
- Corey Seager (L) SS
- Mitch Garver (R) DH
- Adolis Garcia (R) RF
- Evan Carter (L) LF
- Jonah Heim (S) C
- Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
- Josh Jung (R) 3B
- Leody Taveras (S) CF
