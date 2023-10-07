Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch ALDS Game 1 vs. Rangers

ORIOLES VS. RANGERS
Game 1, American League Division Series
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 1:03 p.m.
TV/Radio: FS1/97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Starting pitchers: Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83 ERA)
ORIOLES LINEUP
- Austin Hays (LF)
- Adley Rutschman (C)
- Anthony Santander (DH)
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B)
- Gunnar Henderson (SS)
- Aaron Hicks (RF)
- Jordan Westburg (2B)
- Cedric Mullins (CF)
- Ramón Urías (3B)
RANGERS LINEUP
- Marcus Semien (2B0
- Corey Seager (SS)
- Robbie Grossman (DH)
- Adolis García (RF)
- Evan Carter (LF)
- Jonah Heim (C)
- Nathaniel Lowe (1B)
- Josh Jung (3B)
- Leody Taveras (CF)
PREGAME READING
- Orioles ALDS roster: John Means (elbow soreness), Shintaro Fujinami among players left off vs. Rangers
- Baltimore baseball fans rise with their playoff-bound Orioles: ‘This is so exciting, it’s like Christmas’
- Building vs. buying: Orioles’ ALDS matchup with Rangers shows there are two ways to a turnaround
- Here’s what the Rangers said about the Orioles ahead of Saturday’s ALDS opener: ‘It’s going to be a battle’
- Adam Jones to throw first pitch, Joan Jett to sing national anthem before Orioles’ playoff opener Saturday vs. Rangers
- Orioles ace Kyle Bradish will start Game 1 of ALDS vs. Rangers; rookie Grayson Rodriguez to start Game 2
- As Orioles prepare for the playoffs, Camden Yards gets ready to feed the masses
- Orioles roundtable: Predicting ALDS rotation, X-factors, series winner and more
- Five things to know about getting to the Orioles playoff game or the Billy Joel-Stevie Nicks concert Saturday
- Taking charge of the Orioles, John Angelos emerges from his father’s shadow into a harsh spotlight