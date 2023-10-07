Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch ALDS Game 1 vs. Rangers

Baltimore Sun

Image 1 of 6
Jeff Berthney, right, with his father, Jeff Berthney and sons, Micah, 11, left and Marco, 10. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

ORIOLES VS. RANGERS

Game 1, American League Division Series

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:03 p.m.

TV/Radio: FS1/97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Starting pitchers: Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

  1. Austin Hays (LF)
  2. Adley Rutschman (C)
  3. Anthony Santander (DH)
  4. Ryan Mountcastle (1B)
  5. Gunnar Henderson (SS)
  6. Aaron Hicks (RF)
  7. Jordan Westburg (2B)
  8. Cedric Mullins (CF)
  9. Ramón Urías (3B)

RANGERS LINEUP

  1. Marcus Semien (2B0
  2. Corey Seager (SS)
  3. Robbie Grossman (DH)
  4. Adolis García (RF)
  5. Evan Carter (LF)
  6. Jonah Heim (C)
  7. Nathaniel Lowe (1B)
  8. Josh Jung (3B)
  9. Leody Taveras (CF)

