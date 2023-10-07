Building vs. buying: Orioles’ ALDS matchup with Rangers shows there are two ways to a turnaround

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Adley Rutschman, left, joined the Orioles as the top pick in the 2019 draft following a 115-loss season, while Marcus Semien, right, joined the Rangers on a seven-year, $175 million deal in free agency in 2021. (Photos by Ron Schwane and Tony Gutierrez, AP) (AP Photos/Ron Schwane and Tony Gutierrez)

For those who weathered the Orioles’ 100-loss seasons, 2023 has certainly looked and felt different. The clubhouse hurrahs of recent weeks, with champagne and beer spraying and cigar smoke in the air, have helped it smell and taste different, too.

But perhaps the most notable change, outfielder Austin Hays said, is how it sounds.

“Just the postgame celebrations when you win — opposed to it being dead and quiet,” Hays said. “There was no music being played. There’s no postgame speeches. There’s no music on the planes, on the bus rides. There’s so much more that goes into it than just the three hours on the field.

“Man, there’s nothing better and there’s nothing more fun than winning in the big leagues.”

The team Baltimore faces in the American League Division Series can relate. In 2021, as the Orioles lost 110 games, the Texas Rangers fell 102 times. They were the two worst teams in the AL. Two years later, after one built and the other bought, one of them will end the ALDS four wins from representing the circuit in the World Series.

First, they must go through each other, beginning with Game 1 on Saturday at Camden Yards. In the regular season, the Orioles went 101-61 to win the AL East, with their 49-game improvement comfortably the largest in a two-year span over the past century. The 90-62 Rangers missed out on the AL West title on a tiebreaker, but with them and the Arizona Diamondbacks joining Baltimore in the playoff field, 2023 marks the first season multiple clubs reached the playoffs within two years of losing 100 games.

The Orioles and Rangers returned to prominence with differing methods. 2021 marked Baltimore’s third straight full season with at least 108 defeats, but during that time, they accumulated young talent, with the planted seeds beginning to sprout in 2022′s 83-win campaign. This year, by FanGraphs’ version of wins above replacement, eight of the Orioles’ top 12 players made their debuts in 2020 or later, with six of the best 10 arriving since the start of last season. That includes each of the top four: catcher Adley Rutschman, infielder Gunnar Henderson, Game 1 starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and injured closer Félix Bautista.

Texas has also pulled from its farm system within this year’s success, but its biggest contributors are external — and expensive — additions. After suffering through triple-digit losses in 2021, the Rangers revamped their middle infield by signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to contracts totaling $500 million. As fixtures in the sport’s best offense outside of the Atlanta Braves, Semien and Seager led the club in WAR this year and ranked second and third in the AL.

The pair are two of the nine Rangers being paid at least $10 million, all acquired in the past two years. The only active Oriole with an eight-figure salary is veteran starter Kyle Gibson, a member of the 2021 Rangers.

“They’re kind of in the opposite stance of us,” said Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells, who made his debut in 2021. “They’ve got guys that have been in the postseason, and they’ve got a little bit of sprinkle of youth in there. For us, we have a large pool of youth.

“I think a lot of people were going look at our youth this year and think of it as a negative and a weakness, and I think that we’ve 100% turned that into one of our biggest strengths.”

The Orioles' Gunnar Henderson rounds second base after hitting a home run against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on April 3. (LM Otero/AP)

Manager Brandon Hyde and several players have said the young Orioles won’t be fazed by the atmospheres they’ll face in the playoffs, with Hyde saying his team has “played postseason-type of games these last few weeks” to hold its division lead. He noted how the Orioles dropped their first two games in a key series with the Tampa Bay Rays to fall into a virtual tie, only to win the next two matchups to secure a playoff spot, propelling them toward their first AL East title since 2014.

Unable to retain their advantage in the AL West, the Rangers instead met the Rays in the wild-card round. They swept Tampa Bay behind two starters who, when Texas acquired them, were outshined by aces. A day before the Rangers traded for Jordan Montgomery, they made a splash by bringing in three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. They signed former World Series champion Nathan Eolvadi in December, having inked two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract earlier in the month.

With Scherzer and deGrom injured, Montgomery and Eovaldi combined to allow one run in 13 2/3 innings to eliminate the Rays. They figure to play significant roles against the Orioles, with the possibility Scherzer returns from his shoulder muscle injury in some form after throwing a live bullpen off the Camden Yards mound during Friday’s workout.

The Orioles’ biggest additions have been more supplementary than standout, but Gibson, second baseman Adam Frazier and catcher James McCann have filled similar clubhouse roles as predecessors Jordan Lyles, Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos, who helped build an expectation of winning in Baltimore.

That mindset, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said, is often the final piece to turn a team into a contender.

“To have a team that won a hundred games, it starts with talent, which they have,” Bochy said. “But sometimes one of the last hurdles to get over is that winning feeling, attitude, when you’ve been losing for a few seasons. That’s kind of the last hurdle that you get over. And they’ve gotten over that, obviously, with what they’ve done.”

The Rangers' Corey Seager swings at a pitch in front of Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman in 2022. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Semien said he and Seager knew success was possible when they signed with Texas, only for the Rangers to lose 94 games last year before delivering on their promise in 2023 after bringing in Bochy, a three-time World Series champion manager with the San Francisco Giants. A member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, Semien helped contribute to the Orioles’ struggles that year, watching from the other side as Hays and other young players took their lumps under Hyde, a first-time manager.

But as that group endured the rebuild, they knew what was bubbling beneath them. At Baltimore’s alternate training site in 2020, the members of the farm system, one that was baseball’s best then and remains so today despite their graduations, envisioned a future like this.

“We talked about the what-if and what we could do,” Rutschman said. “You never know until you get here and you see the clubhouse, and in spring training, we saw all that. Guys were excited to get going this year. The way we battled throughout the year is something special, and I think we’re very proud of the way we handled the regular season. The guys are ready for the next step.

“To see guys go through multiple years of development and experience together, to see them end up at this spot, achieving their dream and their goals is really cool.”