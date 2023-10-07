Start of ALDS Game 1 between Orioles and Rangers delayed by rain

Orioles fans have waited nine years for a home playoff game. They’ll have to wait a bit longer.
Saturday’s American League Division Series Game 1 between the Orioles and the Texas Rangers, scheduled to begin at 1:03 p.m., has been delayed by rain. The team did not yet announce a rescheduled time for the contest.
The delay could complicate what is sure to be a busy day at the Camden Yards complex. At 7 p.m., rock icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are scheduled to perform at neighboring M&T Bank Stadium, which shares parking lots with Oriole Park. The playoff game was scheduled at 1:03 p.m. in an effort to avoid the events overlapping.
