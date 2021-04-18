Trey Mancini delivers go-ahead double, then Orioles break it open in 6-1 win over Rangers

Pitching on short rest for the first time as a major leaguer, Kremer delivered his best start of the year, working a season-high 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing a run. Of his 78 pitches, 90% were his four-seam fastball or curveball. He topped out at about 72% in that area in his first two starts, according to MLB’s Statcast data, while the 10 swing-and-misses he generated marked one fewer than he had gotten in his first two starts combined.