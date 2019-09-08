Rangers score six in first, send Orioles to fourth straight loss, 9-4

First up was Chandler Shepherd, who held the New York Yankees to one run across four innings in his major league debut then earned International League Player of the Month honors for August by posting a 1.62 ERA for Triple-A Norfolk. Shepherd retired the first eight Rangers he faced before three straight Texas hits plated two runs against him in the sixth. With seven innings on the year, he has surpassed Nate Karns as the Orioles’ leader in most innings pitched without giving up a homer.