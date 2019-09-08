Wojciechowski, bullpen hit hard as Orioles suffer four-game home sweep with 10-4 loss to Rangers

Unlike Saturday, when the Orioles bullpen settled in behind Aaron Brooks, it offered little relief Sunday. Gabriel Ynoa, the losing pitcher in the game that began the string of defeats, replaced Wojciechowski to start the third and surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced, Ronald Guzmán. Rougned Odor, the first batter of the fourth, took Ynoa deep as well, and when Logan Forsythe singled later in the inning, every Rangers batter had at least one hit. Texas finished the game with 20 hits.