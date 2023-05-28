Orioles vs. Rangers, May 28 | PHOTOS

Orioles vs. Rangers Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Orioles' Austin Hays connects for a single to drive in first run against the Rangers in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. May 28, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays takes a lead from first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs toward third for a triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Texas Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski cannot get a ball that went for a triple for Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementOrioles vs. Rangers Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs home to score on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)