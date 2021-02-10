How MLB’s new COVID protocols could impact the rebuilding Orioles in 2021 | ANALYSIS

It seems as if MLB is at least preparing for that to be the case again. The common thought has been that minor leaguers would report to spring training once the big leaguers leave and begin their season near the beginning of summer after a full ramp-up period, but there’s uncertainty as to whether the players who will supplement big league rosters will have a normal Triple-A season or be back an at alternate site. At the latter, it at least cuts out travel and keeps the players in one place under the same major league protocols. Unless MLB wants to foot the bill for safe travel at the Triple-A level, it might wait to start that up until things open up in the summer.