Former top prospect Yusniel Diaz among six minor leaguers Orioles protect from Rule 5 draft; Renato Núñez designated for assignment

Since joining Double-A Bowie after the trade, Diaz has largely remained there. Arriving after hitting .314/.428/.477 at the same level in the Dodgers’ system, Diaz batted .239/.329/.403 for the Baysox to finish 2018. He returned to Bowie to start the 2019 season and dealt with a collection of injuries as he put up a productive .265/.341/.464 line when healthy. Likely ticketed for Triple-A Norfolk entering 2020, he instead returned to Bowie, where the Orioles had their alternate training site amid the format of the pandemic-impact season. He impressed there, with Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias saying in September that he was trending toward a potential call-up, though it never came.