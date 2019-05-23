Orioles' Triple-A prospects are 'very much on the radar.' Their manager sees improvement in all of them.

As the shine on the rebuilding Orioles continues to wear off approaching Memorial Day, the focus has naturally shifted to some of the club’s high-profile minor league talents.

Many of them were stashed at Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season, with the goal of finishing some of the development that was interrupted when the Orioles hurried them to the majors in past years.

Both executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde said this week that several players were going to be given chances to make a major league impact soon. Gary Kendall, the manager of the Norfolk Tides, said the focus of his players isn't to simply get to the majors — though of course they all want to — but to develop to the point that they stick once they do get to Baltimore.

The key to that seems to be the performances down on the farm by the likes of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, catcher Chance Sisco and outfielder DJ Stewart — all of whom are pushing the issue with gaudy stats through the first two months in the International League.

"I think that there's some guys swinging the bat down there that [are] pushing the envelope a little bit," Hyde said. "I'm really happy with how some of these guys are performing at the Triple-A level, and I think there's a chance you're going to see, over the summer, you're going to see guys come up. That's going to be fantastic."

Kendall, who managed at Double-A Bowie for eight seasons before making the jump to Norfolk this year, has extensive history with many of the players on his roster this year. Since he had them last, several have had major league time and have been sent back to the minors for developmental purposes.

Here's what Kendall has to say about some of the standouts on his Tides roster, with an emphasis on how they've improved and what their minor league assignment should be accomplishing at this stage.

Ryan Mountcastle looks on during spring training camp in Sarasota Fla.

While Elias said Mountcastle, just 22, was in a different category than the others because this is his first taste of Triple-A, the success he's having comes under familiar circumstances for him. In 2017, Mountcastle moved from shortstop to third base upon his midseason promotion to Double-A Bowie, and the jump in level, plus his new position, made for a lousy end to the season.

A year and a half later, the Orioles gave him another new position in first base, albeit at the beginning of spring training, and there have been no such adjustment pains.

"A lot more maturity," Kendall said. "He's a much more mature kid. I think when I first saw him, he was 18 in the Instructional League, and I think I had maybe for a stretch at 19 or so.

"But seeing him now at 22-years-old, it's not only a different body, but a different person as far as how he handles failure, how he comes out of a tough night where he went 0-for-4 and he was pitched tough to. I'll give you an example of that, last night. Last night, he struck out on a high heater, got tied up on a ball inside and popped up, and then he winds up late in the game hitting a fastball out to right-field that he back-spun and went the other way with.

“He's a guy that can turn a tough night into a good night. That's the sign of a good hitter — a guy that can make adjustments. And he's making them."

Defensively, Kendall said Mountcastle is "coming along well" at first base, and works daily at "becoming a good receiver over there, taking throws from across the diamond, up high and low and picking balls in the dirt."

But first base is just a way to find Mountcastle a position where a team can get his bat in the lineup every day. He's still playing some third base, and Elias noted he could get some outfield time soon. It's all to create avenues for a good-and-still-improving bat to get into the lineup, even if that might not be soon, with Elias saying they're "erring very carefully on the side of his development" as he’s batting .323 with 21 extra-base hits in 42 games.

Said Kendall: "What he's done offensively, Ryan is a guy who in the past people have talked about, 'Oh, he needs to walk more, he needs to do this, he needs to do that.' But I like his aggression. His barrel — he's got such a good swing-path. There's certainly balls that he's hit hard that have helped us, but there's also some balls that because of his swing-path and his strength that allow that line-drive to fall in there.

"But the big thing with Ryan is we want to get him to a point where once he gets up to Baltimore, he stays in Baltimore. There's no, 'He needs more of this and he needs more of that' There's no rush with this guy. We want to try and make him as thorough as possible, because he's part of what we're going to be as a franchise."

DJ Stewart jogs back to the dugout during a spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

After a slow start with the Tides, Stewart has swung one of the hottest bats in the International League. His three-hit day Thursday raised his average to .460 with 14 extra-base hits in May to bring his season average to .299 with a .991 OPS.

Elias said his performance is "very much on our radar right now," but with Trey Mancini and Dwight Smith Jr. well-entrenched in the corner outfield spots, "it's just hard to find an easy way to get him here.”

"We would love to have him join this team, and I'm hopeful we can figure that out a way to do that on the sooner side," Elias said.