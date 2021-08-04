In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a debut like Yankees prospect Luis Gil’s

Right-hander Mike Baumann can bring his fastball like that at his best, though he’s only really just getting back up to speed after his elbow injury from last summer lingered into spring training. He’s only now just getting to Triple-A Norfolk, and can still debut with the Orioles this year. If he does, his velocity and power alone will create a buzz for Orioles fans who are hoping for pitchers like him to come through the system.