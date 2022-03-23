Kyle Stowers’ ‘easy power’ means Orioles prospect won’t be a surprise much longer

Orioles vs. Pirates Baltimore Orioles' Rylan Bannon (88) high-fives with Anthony Bemboom (61) and teammates after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates during 2022 interleague spring training in Bradenton, Fla. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

BRADENTON, Fla. — Ask the managers of the Orioles’ top two minor league affiliates which prospect surprised them most in 2021, and they’ll give you the same answer.

Working at the alternate training site in 2020, Buck Britton watched firsthand as the hype built around Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez, generally regarded as baseball’s top position player and pitching prospects. But outfielder Kyle Stowers wasn’t at that camp. Kyle Moore knew his role at High-A Aberdeen meant he would work with many of the organization’s recent high draftees, but Stowers was a player he admittedly overlooked.

“Because of the other kids that we drafted so high and all that, he kind of slipped under my radar,” Moore, now with Double-A Bowie, said recently. “I mean, it sounds funny, but I just didn’t know he was that good.

“I think at the end of his time with Aberdeen, when he left, I said he might be a household name. He might be a guy that is just a superstar-type talent, and I didn’t see it coming.”

Grayson Rodriguez, baseball's top pitching prospect, on DL Hall: "He's a dog. He's a competitor. I love to be around somebody that's gonna make me better, and that's him."

It’s possible few who work with Stowers going forward will be able to say that, and games such as Tuesday’s spring training matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates are evidence of the impression he can make. In his second plate appearance against veteran starter and 2016 All-Star José Quintana, Stowers, 24, chased two curveballs below the strike zone to fall behind 0-2. If there’s one qualm in Stowers’ game, it’s that he swings and misses too often. But the Stanford product, selected with the Orioles’ third pick of the 2019 draft, is also, in Moore’s words, “a very calculated, smart guy.”

“Just figured with how bad I looked on those first two that he would go back to it again on the third,” Stowers said. “I tried to scoot up in the box just a little bit, just trying to see it just a tad higher.”

Quintana indeed went back to curveball, this one hanging in the bottom of the strike zone. Stowers pounded it 108 mph out to right field, a two-run home run serving as his first career hit in major league camp. That it came off a left-handed pitcher wasn’t overly significant to Stowers, a left-handed hitter who posted an OPS of .951 against lefties in 2021.

He added a 105.6 mph flyout in the sixth, producing two of the three hardest-hit balls in the game.

“It’s easy power, how hard he hits the baseball,” said Britton, who managed Stowers with Bowie last year and likely will have him in Triple-A Norfolk to start this year. “When this guy hits the baseball, it comes off the barrel hot. His average exit velocity is at the top in the organization. The power is impressive.”

Playing across three levels, Stowers led Orioles minor leaguers with 27 home runs in 2021 and shared Baltimore’s Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year Award with Rutschman, the only qualified hitter in the system with a higher OPS. Among players with full-season affiliates, he posted the organization’s second-highest strikeout rate but also its fourth-highest walk rate.

“There’s other ways for me to impact the game even if I’m not hitting a bunch of home runs,” Stowers said earlier this month, also pointing to his defensive and base running abilities.

Orioles batter Kyle Stowers passes first base coach Anthony Sanders after hitting a two-run home run against Pirates starting pitcher José Quintana during a spring training game Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

He jumped 20 spots in Baseball America’s rankings of Baltimore prospects from the beginning of last season to now, entering 2022 as the Orioles’ No. 7 prospect. One of two outfielders brought to major league camp this spring as a nonroster invitee, Stowers started three of the Orioles’ first five exhibitions, batting cleanup each time.

He went hitless in his first seven at-bats this spring before Tuesday’s home run, with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde saying the game marked the “most comfortable” he’s seen Stowers since camp began.

“His at-bats have been improving every game, and that’s what we’re looking for from young hitters,” Hyde said. “A lot of times, you press early. Looks like he’s relaxing a little bit at the plate.”

Stowers agreed, though he said his swing decisions, such as his attempts at Quintana’s first two curveballs, continue to need improvement.

“I felt like I had a little bit of a breakthrough my last at-bat,” he said, “kind of just letting go of what was going on with my body and just focusing on seeing the ball.”

Each day in camp, he feels more acclimated as he spends time around the Orioles’ players and coaches. He knows Baltimore is a relatively young team, but he’s tried to see how those in the clubhouse with extended major league time handle themselves.

Before long, he could be one of them.

“When this guy steps in the box, he’s a threat to go deep in any part of any field in any count,” Moore said. “He’s got a chance to be a big-time player.”