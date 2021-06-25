Orioles promote top 20 prospect Alexander Wells, option Dean Kremer amid pitching shuffle

Left-hander Alexander Wells will be the latest Orioles pitching prospect to get the chance to showcase his abilities in the majors.
Baltimore called up its No. 20 prospect, according to Baseball America, before Friday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a shuffling of its pitching staff. The Orioles also selected the contract of right-hander Konner Wade, a 29-year-old who like Wells has not yet pitched in the major leagues. To open roster spots, Dean Kremer, Baltimore’s No. 9 prospect, was optioned after allowing five walks and a grand slam while recording one out in Thursday’s start, while knuckleballer Mickey Jannis was designated for assignment after making only one appearance, allowing seven runs over 3 ⅓ innings in what was the 33-year-old’s major league debut.
The New York Mets claimed catcher Chance Sisco, once the Orioles’ top prospects, on waivers after Baltimore designated him for assignment last week.
Wells, a 24-year-old Australia native, has a career 3.00 ERA in the minor leagues. That includes a 5.63 mark this year with Triple-A Norfolk, though he had a 2.45 ERA in four June outings, striking out 19 while walking none in 18 ⅓ innings. Known for his pinpoint command despite middling velocity, Wells has issued 80 walks in 507 career minor league innings, a rate of 1.42 per nine innings. Only three qualified major league starters have better rates this season, including stars Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole.
Wells is the seventh of the Orioles’ top 20 preseason prospects to make it onto their major league roster this season. The other five pitchers to do so — Kremer, Keegan Akin, Hunter Harvey, Bruce Zimmermann and Zac Lowther — combined for a 6.16 ERA entering Friday. Kremer’s 7.25 ERA is the second highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 12 starts, trailing only the 7.80 mark of Matt Harvey, Baltimore’s scheduled starter Friday.
The Orioles acquired Wade in a late 2017 trade with the Colorado Rockies for international bonus slot money, only to release him near the end of spring training in 2018. He spent the next year-plus pitching in independent leagues before joining the Boston Red Sox organization. He signed with the Orioles in February and posted a 3.48 ERA in eight appearances, two of them starts, with Norfolk.
When Jannis made his first appearance, the Orioles tied the Miami Marlins for the most major league debuts this year with eight. An appearance by either Wells or Wade would give them sole possession of first in that category.
