Orioles promote top 20 prospect Alexander Wells, option Dean Kremer amid pitching shuffle

Baltimore called up its No. 20 prospect, according to Baseball America, before Friday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a shuffling of its pitching staff. The Orioles also selected the contract of right-hander Konner Wade, a 29-year-old who like Wells has not yet pitched in the major leagues. To open roster spots, Dean Kremer, Baltimore’s No. 9 prospect, was optioned after allowing five walks and a grand slam while recording one out in Thursday’s start, while knuckleballer Mickey Jannis was designated for assignment after making only one appearance, allowing seven runs over 3 ⅓ innings in what was the 33-year-old’s major league debut.