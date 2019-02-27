Orioles announce 2019 promotional schedule; individual tickets go on sale Friday

The Orioles released their 2019 promotional schedule Wednesday and announced that individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Birdland Members (season-plan holders) will receive a special presale opportunity Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Orioles celebrate Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 4, when the first 20,000 fans 15 and over receive a BB-8 beanie. Fans wishing to upgrade their experience can purchase a Star Wars Night theme night package which also includes a Trey Mancini and BB-8 bobblehead.

The club will hold its Halfway to Christmas Celebration on Tuesday, June 25, when the first 20,000 fans 15 and over will receive an Oriole Bird Nutcracker.

The Orioles will honor Orioles legend Brooks Robinson on July 16 with a bobblehead for the first 25,000 fans 15 and over. The team will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Why Not?” Orioles with a reunion and a T-shirt giveaway Aug. 9.

Returning this season are newly-designed items for two of the most popular promotions in recent seasons: the Maryland flag replica jersey for the first 30,000 fans 15 and over June 29, and the Birdland Hawaiian shirt for the first 30,000 fans 15 and over July 13.

Fans in attendance May 11, the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, can watch “A League of Their Own” on the video board after the game. The first 20,000 fans 18 and over will also receive a “There’s no crying in baseball” T-shirt. A limited number of theme night ticket packages are also available that include a Rockford Peaches Orioles cap and the opportunity to watch the movie from the field. The season’s second movie night will feature “Field of Dreams” on June 15, the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend.

Orioles fans will see the return of other popular theme nights, including “Game of Thrones” night May 21; Senior Day Ticket Package for fans 60 and over May 23; two Bark at Oriole Park events, May 29 and Sept. 10; Yoga at the Yard on June 1; LGBT Pride Night on June 12; and O’stoberfest on Sept. 20.

New this season, the Orioles will host Margaritaville Night on June 11. Fans who purchase a ticket package to this theme night will receive an exclusive “It’s 7:05 Somewhere” T-shirt. More details on each theme night, and dates for additional events, including WWE Night, Nurse Appreciation Week, Lax Night, Brunch at the Ballpark, and the University Night series, will be announced at a later date.

The “Friday Fireworks & Music” series will take place every Friday from June through August, allowing fans the opportunity to enjoy the popular postgame activity after seven games this season. Kids Run the Bases will take place after every Sunday home game in 2019, giving kids the opportunity to round the bases like their favorite players.

2019 ORIOLES PROMOTIONS

4/4 vs. NYY, 2019 schedule magnet (all fans)

4/7 vs. NYY, Kids’ Opening Day, Orioles lunch bag (first 7,500 fans 14 & under)

4/20 vs. MIN, Orioles tote bag (first 20,000 fans 14 & over)

5/4 vs. TB, “Star Wars” Night, BB-8 Beanie (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

5/11 vs. LAA, “A League of Their Own” Movie Night (all fans), “There’s No Crying in Baseball” T-Shirt (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

5/12 vs. LAA, Mother’s Day Infinity Bracelet (first 20,000 fans 18 & over)

5/21 vs. NYY, “Game of Thrones” Night

5/23 vs. NYY, Senior Day Ticket Package for fans 60 & over

5/29 vs. DET, Bark at Oriole Park

5/31 vs. SF, Orioles T-Shirt (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

6/1 vs. SF, Yoga at the Yard

6/11 vs. TOR, Margaritaville Night

6/12 vs. TOR, LGBT Pride Night

6/13 vs. TOR, Crab hat (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

6/14 vs. BOS, Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

6/15 vs. BOS, ”Field of Dreams” Movie Night

6/16 vs. BOS Father’s Day fedora (first 20,000 fans 18 & over)

6/25 vs. SD, Halfway to Christmas Celebration, Oriole Bird Nutcracker (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

6/28 vs. CLE, Orioles floppy hat (first 20,000 fans 21 & over), Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

6/29 vs. CLE, Orioles Maryland flag replica jersey (first 30,000 fans 15 & over)

7/12 vs. TB, Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

7/13 vs. TB, Birdland Hawaiian shirt (first 30,000 fans 15 & over)

7/16 vs. WSH, Brooks Robinson bobblehead (first 25,000 fans 15 & over)

7/17 vs. WSH, Hot Dog Race T-Shirt (first 20,000 fans)

7/19 vs. BOS, Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

8/2 vs. TOR, Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

8/4 vs. TOR, Orioles cap (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

8/9 vs. HOU, 30th anniversary ’89 “Why Not?” Reunion, ’89 “Why Not?” T-Shirt (first 20,000 fans 15 & over), Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

8/10 vs. HOU, Dashboard Hula Bird (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

8/23 vs. TB, Friday Fireworks & Music (postgame)

9/8 vs. TEX, Orioles W.B. Mason delivery truck (first 7,500 fans 14 & under)

9/10 vs. LAD, Bark at Oriole Park

9/20 vs. SEA, O’stoberfest

9/21 vs. SEA, Orioles sherpa blanket (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)

9/22 vs. SEA, Orioles T-Shirt (first 20,000 fans 15 & over)