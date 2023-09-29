The Orioles have won the AL East. Here’s everything you need to know about the MLB postseason.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after winning the AL-East Division pennant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

For the first time since 2014 and just the third time in the past 40 seasons, the Orioles are division champions.

Baltimore clinched the American League East title Thursday night with a 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles had already secured a playoff berth — their first since 2016 — earlier this month, but the division championship is a rare feat for an organization accustomed to finishing in the AL East’s cellar. It also provides the club advantages heading into the postseason, such as a bye in the wild-card round and, thanks to a 100-59 record entering Friday that is now guaranteed to be the best in the circuit, home-field advantage up to at least the World Series.

[ Orioles win AL East, exceeding expectations with unique blend of stars, survivors and castoffs ]

While there are still three regular-season games remaining, the focus shifts to the postseason, which begins next week. After the wild-card round ends, the Orioles will play in their first AL Division Series since 2014, hoping to make it to the AL Championship Series for the first time since that same year and the franchise’s first World Series since 1983.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the postseason could look like for the Orioles.

When will the Orioles play in the ALDS? What games will be at Camden Yards?

The Orioles will play their first postseason game in seven years Oct. 7 at Camden Yards. The ALDS is a best-of-five series. Game 2 at Oriole Park will be Oct. 8, while Games 3 and 4, the latter if needed, will be on the road Oct. 10-11. Game 5, if necessary, will be Oct. 13 at Oriole Park.

Game times will be determined by Major League Baseball once it knows the matchups and time zones involved.

There is a potential conflict on the evening of Oct. 7, a Saturday, with a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert scheduled at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens’ home. MLB has four ALDS games scheduled for that day and says that date is locked in. Because the concert starts at 7 p.m., MLB seems to have little choice but to schedule the Orioles game in the afternoon.

Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium share an 85-acre sports complex with parking lots in the middle, and it would not be feasible to hold two big events simultaneously.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on winning 100 games and becoming the American League East Division Champs. (Baltimore Sun)

What teams could the Orioles play in the ALDS?

The Orioles will play the winner of the wild-card series between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the AL. That best-of-three series begins Tuesday and ends Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Rays, the division foe the Orioles beat for the AL East crown, are locked into the No. 4 seed. They will either face the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros or Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays and Astros are the most likely No. 5 seeds.

Baltimore went 8-5 against Tampa Bay this season after going 1-18 versus the Rays two years ago. The Orioles also went 3-3 against the Astros and 10-3 versus the Blue Jays, the first time with a winning record over the AL East opponent since 2017.

If they win, when would the ALCS be? What about the World Series?

The best-of-seven ALCS will begin Oct. 15. If the Orioles win the ALDS, Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 — the last two if needed — would be at Camden Yards on Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23. Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) would be on the road Oct. 19-21.

[ Orioles reach 30-year lease agreement to keep team at Camden Yards per in-game announcement ]

There is a potential conflict Oct. 22, a Sunday, with the Ravens’ home game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Game 6 of the ALCS, if needed, is the only playoff contest scheduled for that day. With the Ravens game in the afternoon, it is likely a Game 6 at Camden Yards would be in the evening.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 27, with a potential Game 7 on Nov. 4. Home-field advantage in the Fall Classic is determined by regular-season record. As of Thursday, the Orioles have a better record than every National League team except for the Atlanta Braves (103-56).

If that holds and the Orioles were to play the Braves in the World Series, Camden Yards would host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 for what would be the first World Series games ever played at the park. However, if Baltimore has a better record than the NL champion, Oriole Park would host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 — the last two if needed — on Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 3-4.

How can I buy Orioles tickets?

For ticket updates, the Orioles directed fans to orioles.com/postseason.

“Birdland” members, who purchase premium packages, had the first opportunity to buy tickets, and individual ticket sales followed.

Like other MLB teams, the Orioles use SeatGeek as their official fan-to-fan ticket sales site.

Which television network will broadcast Orioles playoff games?

The ALDS will be carried by Fox and Fox Sports 1. If the Orioles advance, the ALCS will be shown on the same networks.

Fox is also carrying the World Series.