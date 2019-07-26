Advertisement

Stevie Wilkerson’s save just the latest in Orioles’ position players pitching in 2019

By
Baltimore Sun |
Jul 26, 2019

The Orioles have used 15 position players to pitch in their first 66 years of existence with six of those instances occurring this season.

Before 2012, the Orioles hadn’t used a position player on the mound in more than 16 years.

Utility man Stevie Wilkerson has pitched three times in 15 days, and he became the first position player to earn a save in Thursday’s epic 16-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Here’s a rundown of the four Orioles’ position players who took the mound during the 2019 season.

