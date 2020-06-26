A shortened MLB season won’t shorten long odds for an Orioles playoff run

No amount of positive thinking — not a full season of Austin Hays, comeback fantasies for a muscled-up Chris Davis or the warm March memories of fringe relievers stacking scoreless spring training innings — can take a team that won one-third of its games a year ago and essentially flip a quarter of their losses to wins in the 60-game season to come. That’s what it would take, along with a set of circumstances too long to list, for these Orioles to make the playoffs.