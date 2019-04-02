Orioles players to follow on social media

With so many new faces on the roster, one way to get to know the Orioles players better is to follow them on social media. Most of them have Instagram or Twitter accounts, though some (like Chris Davis and Dylan Bundy) haven't been active on them in a while.

To get ready for Opening Day in Baltimore on Thursday, click on the photos above to see some of the players on social media, plus a few in the minor leagues who are bound to make it to Camden Yards in the near future. (Information is as of April 2.)